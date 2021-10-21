92.78% students qualified in AP PGECET

Tirupati: The university conducted the APPGECET-2021 on behalf of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on September 20, 29 and October 8. After releasing the results, the vice-chancellor said that the examination was conducted in 13 subjects and in 22 test centres across the state.

A total of 7,300 students have qualified in the examination out of 8,000 students who attended it which is 92.78 per cent, he said.

The convenor of the CET Prof R V S Satyanarayana stated the qualified candidates can download the rank cards from website https://sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. Registrar Prof OMd Hussain was also present.