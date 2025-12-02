A 12-day SARAS exhibition ‘25 from Dec 15

Visakhapatnam: ‘SARAS’ (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) Exhibition 2025 will be held from December 15 to 26 at the Andhra University Engineering College in Visakhapatnam.

The most popular exhibition will be organised under the auspices of the Central Rural Development Department, informed District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad here on Monday.

Members of DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) and Self-Help Groups from various states across the country are participating in the exhibition that aids in enhancing their livelihoods.

The fair will showcase a diverse range of clothing, handloom products, handicrafts, food items and other products that aim to cater to people of all age groups.

The District Collector instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements to ensure the event's successful execution. District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director Lakshmipathy will serve as the nodal officer for the SARAS exhibition.

The annual edition of SARAS fair aids in connecting DWCRA women directly with customers without the involvement of middlemen. With products sold at an economical cost at stalls, the platform provides a win-win situation for both SHG women and buyers.