A 51-year-old Covid-19 positive woman dies at KGH

Visakhapatnam: A 51-year-old Covid-19 patient died at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The woman, who was admitted to the hospital, passed away after suffering from multi-organ dysfunction.

She was earlier admitted to Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases for respiratory ailment. During her regular check-up, she tested positive for Covid-19 and shifted to KGH later. However, she passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment. District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) P Jagadeeswara Rao mentioned that although the patient died after testing positive for Covid-19, she suffered from other health complications as well.

Till Monday, the number of coronavirus positive cases went up to 20.

In the meantime, district administration officials exhorted people to follow necessary precautions as they were considering during the third wave of the pandemic.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna instructed the medical officials to make all necessary arrangements to treat Covid-19 patients without any glitches during a review meeting with the medical officials held on Tuesday.

Doctors recommend following safety protocols, including masking up and maintaining social distancing.