A committee demanded to probe TIDCO irregularities

Visakhapatnam: BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju expressed ire over Jagan Mohan Reddy government for resorting to anarchy. At a media conference held here on Sunday, Vishnu Kumar Raju appealed to the Governor to intervene and send a report on the state's situation to the Central government. Referring to Amaravati farmers' Maha Padayatra, the former MLA said, "Obstructing the padayatra of the farmers is unfair." He wondered why the government had so far not checked identity cards and suddenly it was required at this time.

Ministers speaking in unparliamentary language and abusive behavior will vanish after 2024, he stated. Vishnu Kumar Raju said the Women's Commission is acting according to the direction of the 'Tadepalli palace.' Referring to the notices served to JSP president Pawan Kalyan, the BJP leader wondered why the chairperson of AP Women's Commission did not take notice of the filthy language and unethical behavior of Gorantla Madhav. Speaking about giving allotment letters to TIDCO housing beneficiaries, Vishnu Kumar Raju said the YSRCP government has filled darkness in some people's lives during Deepavali by cancelling the allotment after initially giving them. He demanded a committee to be formed to investigate the irregularities in the housing scheme.