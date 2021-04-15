A family of four found dead in a gated community in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In another gory incident that came to light on Thursday morning, four persons belonging to the same family were found dead in an apartment complex located at Mithilapuri Colony in Visakhapatnam.

The NRI family was residing on the fifth floor of a gated community in the neighbourhood.

While the mother, the father and the younger son were said to be murdered by the elder son of the family, the preliminary reports reveal that the elder son died setting himself on fire after allegedly killing his parents and brother.

According to the Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, investigation is on, taking various angles into consideration.

Neighbours in the apartment complex reported that the family members were engaged in a tiff on Wednesday night wherein screams were audible.

Sources informed that the elder son, preparing for the civil services, was under tremendous stress.

The police are investigating the case.

In an unusual turn of incidents, Visakhapatnam, which is considered a peaceful city, recorded 10 murders on a single day -- four in Mithilapuri Colony and six in Juthada, Pendurthi mandal.