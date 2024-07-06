A man of low profile earns high reputation

Srikakulam : TDP Narasannapet MLA Baggu Ramana Murthy always maintains low profile which earned him many admirers and good reputation. This two-time MLA is known for his non-controversial nature and maintains cordial relations with the people of his constituency.

He was an ardent follower of freedom fighters Gouthu Latchanna and Simma Jagannadham who were known for their ‘Ryhtu Udyamam’. Ramana Murthy joined TDP when NT Rama Rao founded the party and since then he has remained as a committed party man in times of setbacks or positive developments.

He has been doing cultivation besides engaged in business at his Marripadu village in Jalumuru mandal. He served as TDP in-charge of Narasannapeta Assembly constituency in 1985 and later elevated as party district president in 1987 and continued in that post till 1992. He became a ZPTC member from Narasannapeta mandal twice in 1995 and 1999 and was elected as ZP vice-chairman too in 1995.

His services were rewarded by the party leadership which nominated him as MLA candidate in 2014 and he emerged victorious in that election. Though he was defeated in 2019, party reposed faith in him and gave the ticket for the third time in the recent elections and he could emerge victorious to enter the assembly for the second time. Despite having a long political history, Ramana Murthy was confined to his native Assembly constituency and he is always accessible to his constituents.