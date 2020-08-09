A minor fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam Port Trust, no casualties reported

The fire broke out from a coastal shipping boat at Visakhapatnam Port Trust on Sunday.

Initially, smoke emanated from West Q5 berth where the BD51 ship from Chennai that reached the port in Visakhapatnam on Saturday night berthed at WQ5.

The coastal ship is used to shift crew to cargo ships.

The staff observed smoke emanating from the ship cabin room and immediately alerted the Port fire extinguishers who swung into action to put off the smoke.

VPT Chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao said that there's a possibility of a short circuit in the vessel. "The smoke was detected and controlled immediately as the firefighters stepped in to bring the situation under control. The smoke originated from oil-soaked waste jute and cotton and boiler suits left for the crew. However, there is no damage to the ship and the vessel is safe," assured the Chairman of the VPT.

According to the port officials, no casualty or injury occurred to anyone during the incident.