Aadudam Andhra, golden opportunity for youth to exhibit talent: Collector

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that ‘Aadudam Andhra’ provided a golden opportunity for the talented youth to get recognition and encouragement in rural and urban areas.

The closing ceremony of the Aadudam Andhra district-level sports festival was held at the Arts College ground on Saturday. The Collector took part in the function as the chief guest.

She said the Aadudam Andhra competitions started on December 26. These competitions were started with the objectives of encouraging talent in sports, increasing physical endurance in children and keeping them healthy. In the future, efforts will be made to organise special competitions for women athletes in rural areas.

She asked the sports winners to participate in the inter-district competitions to be held in Visakhapatnam from February 9 to 13 and win medals for the district. The Collector said that the cash awards announced by the government for the winning sportspersons are being directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat said that this is the first time in the history of the country that sports competitions are being organised right from the village-level to the State-level.

National beach volleyball player Y Lalitha Devi said that such a massive process to identify the talent of the players is commendable. She called upon young sportspersons to utilise the opportunity.

District Volleyball Association secretary K Yashwant (Jessy), tennis player P Sivaji, football player K Rajesh, District Sports Development officer D M M Seshagiri, RDO A Chaitravarshini, Tourism RD V Swami Naidu, district sports coach N Mohan Das and B V G Nagendra participated.