  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Aadudam Andhra, golden opportunity for youth to exhibit talent: Collector

Collector K Madhavi Latha presented prizes and certificates to district-level winners in various sports at the concluding function of Aadudam Andhra in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday
x

Collector K Madhavi Latha presented prizes and certificates to district-level winners in various sports at the concluding function of Aadudam Andhra in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday

Highlights

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that ‘Aadudam Andhra’ provided a golden opportunity for the talented youth to get recognition and encouragement in rural and urban areas.

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that ‘Aadudam Andhra’ provided a golden opportunity for the talented youth to get recognition and encouragement in rural and urban areas.

The closing ceremony of the Aadudam Andhra district-level sports festival was held at the Arts College ground on Saturday. The Collector took part in the function as the chief guest.

She said the Aadudam Andhra competitions started on December 26. These competitions were started with the objectives of encouraging talent in sports, increasing physical endurance in children and keeping them healthy. In the future, efforts will be made to organise special competitions for women athletes in rural areas.

She asked the sports winners to participate in the inter-district competitions to be held in Visakhapatnam from February 9 to 13 and win medals for the district. The Collector said that the cash awards announced by the government for the winning sportspersons are being directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat said that this is the first time in the history of the country that sports competitions are being organised right from the village-level to the State-level.

National beach volleyball player Y Lalitha Devi said that such a massive process to identify the talent of the players is commendable. She called upon young sportspersons to utilise the opportunity.

District Volleyball Association secretary K Yashwant (Jessy), tennis player P Sivaji, football player K Rajesh, District Sports Development officer D M M Seshagiri, RDO A Chaitravarshini, Tourism RD V Swami Naidu, district sports coach N Mohan Das and B V G Nagendra participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X