‘Aadudam Andhra’ scam to be exposed by Sankranti

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman A Ravi Naidu said a detailed inquiry will be made on the alleged misappropriation of funds in ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme organised by the YSRCP government in the state.

Ravi Naidu said the previous government had spent Rs 119 crore for the sports and games and mainly sporting activities conducted for the youth above 17 years of age with a political motive. Addressing the media at the SAAP office here on Tuesday, the SAAP chairman said generally sports and games activities are conducted to unearth the talent of the young players in the categories of under 13, under 15 and under 17 and curiously, the YSRCP government mainly focused on youth above 17 years of age with an aim of influencing the first time voters.

He further said the state government would complete a detailed probe by Sankranti festival on the misappropriation of funds allocated for Aadudam Andhra. He warned of stern action against the persons responsible for the misuse of Rs 119 crore funds.

He said the students and youth associations like AIYF, DYFI and others have already met him and complained about the misuse of over Rs 100 crore in the name of Aadudam Andhra.

He alleged sports infrastructure facilities and sports were grossly neglected under the YSRCP rule. Ravi Naidu said Kreeda Vikasa Kendram sports complexes built in the TDP rule between 2014 and 2019 in the state were neglected by the YSRCP.

The SAAP chairman said he visited many areas in Andhra Pradesh and noticed that sports complexes completed up to 70 to 90 per cent during TDP rule were abandoned by the YSRCP which did not complete the remaining 10 to 20 per cent work.

He said sports complexes were not completed in Nellore, Srikalahasti, Srikakulam, Hindupur and many other areas.

Referring to the promotion of sports and games under the NDA rule in the next five years, Ravi Naidu said the state government will prepare a comprehensive action plan to promote sports in the state and the efforts are on to get funds from the Union government under the Khelo India programme.

He said he had met BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari in this regard. He said in spite of financial constraints, encouragement will be given to sports and games and plans are afoot

to hold National Games in the state.

Referring to fake certificates scam in the state, he said SAAP will conduct a detailed enquiry and action would be taken on the persons involved in it. Ravi Naidu has assured that SAAP will give co-operation to the sports associations in the state and encourage the talented players.