Live
- Leap Day 2024: Interesting facts, history, and significance of February 29
- Samsung Announces New Memory Variant of Galaxy A15 5G at INR 17999
- Immunity-boosting foods for a healthy life
- Celebrating Leap Day 2024: Wishes and Messages for Leaplings
- Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi eyes 27 Maha LS seats, wants to put up Jarange-Patil
- 'Purely governmental function': Delhi HC refuses to order new 24-hour pan-India Doordarshan channel for Sindhi community
- PM kickstarts LS polls campaign from 'lucky Yavatmal', slams UPA regime's graft
- Congress to make declaration on special category status to Andhra
- J&K Muslim Conference's both factions declared unlawful associations
- Nifty logs its biggest point and per cent loss in 25 sessions
Just In
Aarogya Suraksha camp held in 17th ward of Krishna district
In a bid to provide free medical care to the underprivileged, the state government has launched the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha to Vaidya camp program in the 17th Ward and 18th Ward, Ninth Secretariat.
In a bid to provide free medical care to the underprivileged, the state government has launched the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha to Vaidya camp program in the 17th Ward and 18th Ward, Ninth Secretariat.
The camp offers a range of medical services including free eye examinations, medications, and spectacles for those with visual impairments. The initiative aims to improve the health and well-being of the community members who may not have easy access to affordable healthcare.
Participants in the program included the 17th Ward Councilor Rajulapati Nagendra Prasad (Chinny), Medical Officer Dr. Gopichand, Ophthalmic Officer Dr. Rajesh Kumar VV, ANM Shantha Kumari, Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, Municipal Vice-Chairmen Sole Suresh Babu and Harsha Tunisa, as well as various other local government officials, medical staff, and volunteers.
The camp was well-attended by residents of the village who were grateful for the opportunity to receive quality medical care at no cost. Such initiatives play a crucial role in addressing healthcare disparities and ensuring that all individuals have access to essential medical services.