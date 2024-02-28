Aarogya Suraksha camp held in 17th ward of Krishna district

In a bid to provide free medical care to the underprivileged, the state government has launched the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha to Vaidya camp program in the 17th Ward and 18th Ward, Ninth Secretariat.

The camp offers a range of medical services including free eye examinations, medications, and spectacles for those with visual impairments. The initiative aims to improve the health and well-being of the community members who may not have easy access to affordable healthcare.

Participants in the program included the 17th Ward Councilor Rajulapati Nagendra Prasad (Chinny), Medical Officer Dr. Gopichand, Ophthalmic Officer Dr. Rajesh Kumar VV, ANM Shantha Kumari, Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, Municipal Vice-Chairmen Sole Suresh Babu and Harsha Tunisa, as well as various other local government officials, medical staff, and volunteers.

The camp was well-attended by residents of the village who were grateful for the opportunity to receive quality medical care at no cost. Such initiatives play a crucial role in addressing healthcare disparities and ensuring that all individuals have access to essential medical services.