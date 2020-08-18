Aava lands under floodwater in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: The controversial aava lands located in Burugupudi and Ayyannagalla in Korukonda mandal in the district were marooned in nearly five feet of floodwaters on Tuesday.It may noted that the state government acquired 550 acre of these lands for distribution of house sites to the poor in Rajamahendravaram rural and urban areas.

The house sites are to be distributed to 30,000 families. The floodwater entered into the lands through Jella Kalva and Burada Kalva and it will flow into Godavari through Torrigedda lock.

TDP, BJP and Left parties have been protesting acquisition of low-lying aava lands which are unusable for residential purpose at exorbitant prices by the government for distribution as house sites. They have also alleged a huge scam in acquisition with the involvement of local YSRCP leaders.

Meanwhile, TDP senior leader Ganni Krishna said that the their allegations were proved true as lands were submerged in floodwaters. How can the government construct houses to the beneficiaries in the low-lying areas, he questioned and demanded that the government order an inquiry into the scandal behind purchase of those lands.