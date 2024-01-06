Abilasa libraries a boon to youth

Parvathipuram: Parvathipuram Manyam district administration introduced a unique programme ‘ABILASA’ (Accessible Books Initiative for Books Learning and Social Advancement). The programme is aimed to provide good books to the youth to achieve good ranks in competitive exams. Under the programme, 97 libraries are being established at village secretariat level under Community Libraries programme in aspirational district. As many as 12,804 books have already been supplied at a cost of Rs90 lakh and 200 more libraries are going to be established for the youth, especially who are in rural areas.

Parvathipuram Manyam district secured good ‘Delta’ rank under the purview of the Aspirational Districts Programme. In recognition of the efforts put in by the district administration, Niti Aayog, Government of India have issued sanction orders for release of funds against the proposal submitted by the district collector for strengthening of community libraries in aspirational districts programme. Niti Aayog released the budget to Parvathipuram Manyam district for implementation of the programme.

District Collector Nishant Kumar said that the district had decided to establish 97 Community Libraries in village secretariat buildings duly procuring the two sets of books for each village secretariat for enabling the unemployed youth to appear for Civils, Group I & II prelims, Mains, UPSC, NCERT, RRB, Banking Sector, JEE, NEET, etc., The libraries were supplied with Godrej storewells also, he said.

This project facilitates the unemployed youth to appear for competitive examinations with the available 66 types of books in the community libraries established at village secretariats, he added. C Vishnu Charan, project officer, ITDA Parvathipuram attended the media conference.