ABRSM submits representation on faculty issues to SVU VC

Tirupati: Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Maha Sangh (ABRSM) on Thursday submitted a representation to Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao, highlighting several long-pending issues concerning faculty members of the university.

The issues raised included the immediate appointment of nearly 500 vacant regular faculty positions, implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for eligible faculty promotions, and the extension of the old pension scheme to faculty members appointed through the 2004 university notification, among other demands.

Responding to the representation, Vice-Chancellor Prof Narsinga Rao assured the ABRSM leadership that the university administration would take necessary steps to address the issues at the earliest. Subsequently, the Vice-Chancellor released the ABRSM 2026 New Year calendar.

ABRSM State president Prof YV Rami Reddy, Treasurer Prof M Rajasekhar, Engineering Wing State Secretary Dr Balasubramaniam, and State Executive Committee members Prof Jayachandra Reddy, Dr G V Ramesh Babu, Dr Venkata Subbaiah, Dr Vivek, and others participated in the programme.

Later, the V-C also released ‘Digulu Konga’, Telugu translation of a renowned Tamil haiku collection. The book was translated by Giddakinda Manikyam, a research scholar from the Department of Zoology at Sri Venkateswara University.

The original Tamil work, Vaadiyadu Kokku, was published by Discovery Publications. Recognising the literary depth of the work, Manikyam undertook the translation to introduce the haikus to Telugu readers. The Telugu edition has been published by Hyderabad-based publishing house Regi Achulu.