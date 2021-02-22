Abundant opportunities for food processing industry in AP

Amaravati: Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah while addressing the Gulf Food-2021 conference in Dubai on Sunday stated that there were abundant opportunities for food processing industry in Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh government has organised a stall on the premises of the Gulf Food conference in Dubai highlighting the opportunities for food processing in the State. The available resources, agriculture products, the opportunities for investment and the details of the upcoming secondary food processing industries the state government is going to start all over the State were prominently displayed at the food conference. Various food products manufactured in the State were kept on the display. Along with Poonam Malakondaiah, Chief Executive Officer of AP Food Processing Society L Sridhar Reddy, Dy CEO Dr Padmavathi and other officials were also present in the conference.