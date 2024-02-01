AC outdoor units gutted in fire in Tirupati

The unidentified individuals set fire to a pile of old tires, which caused the fire to spread quickly.

As a result, two adjacent AC outdoor units, located at the rear of the automobile shop opposite the Mahathir Auditorium, were completely destroyed.

Fortunately, two fire engines arrived promptly at the scene and were able to extinguish the fire before it caused any further damage.

Following the incident, the local West police were notified and they promptly reached the spot to investigate the accident.

Currently, the motive behind the fire and the identities of the individuals responsible remain unknown.