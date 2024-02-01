Live
- Amardeep, Supritha new film officially launched with pooja ceremony
- Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha & Bengal to be engines of growth: Sitharaman
- BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Accuses Congress Of 'Divide And Rule' Amidst Controversial South India Separation Remark
- Children should treat parents with generosity, says Ambavaram Prabhakar Reddy
- Reverend Father Birusu Raja urges devotees to visit Lurdmatha Mahotsavam in Kadapa
- ‘Sharathulu Varthisthayi’ new song showcases authentic Telangana essence
- Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool calls fir clean sweep in next elections
- Yam Krishna assumes charge as Badvel municipal commissioner
- ACPs in Vijayawada transferred
- Interim Budget fails to meet expectations of people: Himachal CM
Just In
AC outdoor units gutted in fire in Tirupati
Highlights
The unidentified individuals set fire to a pile of old tires, which caused the fire to spread quickly.
The unidentified individuals set fire to a pile of old tires, which caused the fire to spread quickly.
As a result, two adjacent AC outdoor units, located at the rear of the automobile shop opposite the Mahathir Auditorium, were completely destroyed.
Fortunately, two fire engines arrived promptly at the scene and were able to extinguish the fire before it caused any further damage.
Following the incident, the local West police were notified and they promptly reached the spot to investigate the accident.
Currently, the motive behind the fire and the identities of the individuals responsible remain unknown.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS