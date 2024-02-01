  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AC outdoor units gutted in fire in Tirupati

AC outdoor units gutted in fire in Tirupati
x
Highlights

The unidentified individuals set fire to a pile of old tires, which caused the fire to spread quickly.

The unidentified individuals set fire to a pile of old tires, which caused the fire to spread quickly.

As a result, two adjacent AC outdoor units, located at the rear of the automobile shop opposite the Mahathir Auditorium, were completely destroyed.

Fortunately, two fire engines arrived promptly at the scene and were able to extinguish the fire before it caused any further damage.

Following the incident, the local West police were notified and they promptly reached the spot to investigate the accident.

Currently, the motive behind the fire and the identities of the individuals responsible remain unknown.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X