Live
- BJP Leader Found Dead In Party Office In West Bengal; TMC Blamed As Police Point To Personal Dispute
- TMC Files Election Commission Complaint Against Bengal BJP Chief For Remarks On Police And State Emblem
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 10 November, 2024
- Darul Uloom Lifts Ban On Women’s Entry with New Rules In Place
- AP govt. to organise Collectors Conference on November 24 and 25
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today, check the rates on 10 November, 2024
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Accuses PM Modi Of Favoritism Toward Gujarat, Calls For Fair Treatment For Southern States
- Hyderabad-Srisailam Elevated Corridor: Enhancing Connectivity While Protecting the Environment
- Rajasthan Orders College Gates Painted Orange To Foster A Positive Educational Environment
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today, check the rates on 10 November, 2024
Just In
ACA apex body members meet Guv
Highlights
Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and ACA apex committee members met Governor Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.
Vijayawada : Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and ACA apex committee members met Governor Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.
The MP along with Sana Satish Babu, secretary of ACA and Dandamudi Srinivas, treasurer of ACA met the Governor and briefed the latter about the activities of ACA.
They updated the Governor on progress of the Mangalagiri Cricket Stadium construction works and told him that efforts were on to complete the works as early as possible.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS