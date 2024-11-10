  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ACA apex body members meet Guv

ACA apex body members meet Guv
x
Highlights

Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and ACA apex committee members met Governor Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Vijayawada : Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and ACA apex committee members met Governor Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The MP along with Sana Satish Babu, secretary of ACA and Dandamudi Srinivas, treasurer of ACA met the Governor and briefed the latter about the activities of ACA.

They updated the Governor on progress of the Mangalagiri Cricket Stadium construction works and told him that efforts were on to complete the works as early as possible.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick