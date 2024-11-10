ACA apex body members meet Guv

Vijayawada : Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and ACA apex committee members met Governor Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The MP along with Sana Satish Babu, secretary of ACA and Dandamudi Srinivas, treasurer of ACA met the Governor and briefed the latter about the activities of ACA.

They updated the Governor on progress of the Mangalagiri Cricket Stadium construction works and told him that efforts were on to complete the works as early as possible.