ACA appoints Gary Stead as Head Coach for Senior Men’s Team

Vijayawada: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has appointed internationally renowned coach Gary Stead as the Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Team for the upcoming 2025–26 season. The announcement was made by ACA officials here on Saturday.

Stead, who recently completed a successful stint with New Zealand Cricket is widely respected for his strategic acumen, player development skills, and proven ability to build high-performance teams across formats.

ACA President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni hailed Stead’s arrival, describing him as “not just a coach, but a culture-builder.”

ACA Secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Sana Satish Babu described the appointment as a new chapter in Andhra cricket.

Expressing his excitement, Gary Stead said, “I’m honoured to join the Andhra Cricket Association as Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Team for the 2025–26 season.