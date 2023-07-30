ACA organises 70th AGM in city

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) conducted its 70th annual general body meeting here on Sunday.

The meeting reflected upon the journey of the association and its contributions to the cricket arena in the region.

President of the ACA Sarath Chandra Reddy along with secretary SR Gopinath Reddy and ACA Apex members spoke about the continued support and commitment shown by the members and cricket enthusiasts of Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting highlighted significant achievements of the ACA over the past year, acknowledging the collective efforts of players, coaches, selectors, and administrative staff. The association celebrated the accomplishments of the Andhra cricket teams across various age groups, both at the domestic and international levels.

ACA president Sarath Chandra Reddy addressed the members, expressing his vision for the future of cricket in the region. He emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent, enhancing infrastructure, and providing ample opportunities for players to excel. Under his leadership, the ACA has focused on promoting women's cricket and inclusivity in the sport, a move that garnered appreciation and recognition.

Several significant resolutions were adopted to enhance the association's operations. Notably, daily wagers who have dedicated more than five years of service will now be granted permanent employment status. Additionally, various committees such as the ‘Cricket Advisory Committee’, ‘Selection Committees’, and the ‘Disabled Committee’ were constituted to drive initiatives that foster the growth of the sport at the grassroots level and ensure effective administration.

The Governing Council of the Andhra Premier League, led by Moncho Ferer, was appointed to oversee the league's affairs. Also, eagerly awaited Andhra Premier League season 2 is set to kick off from August 16th to 27th.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopinath Reddy said, “As we look forward, we must remain committed to the development of cricket, fostering a culture of sportsmanship, and producing exceptional talent that can represent Andhra Pradesh on the national and international platforms."



