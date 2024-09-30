  • Menu
ACA urges for cricketer exchange tours

Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath requested the National Cricket Academy to send the best cricketers of Andhra Pradesh for the exchange tours to hone their skills.

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath requested the National Cricket Academy to send the best cricketers of Andhra Pradesh for the exchange tours to hone their skills. The MP visited Bengaluru on Sunday and met the Board of Control for Cricket in India Apex Council member and former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar.

Sivanath visited the National Cricket Academy inauguration programme held in Bengaluru. He also met the BCCI president Roger Binni and BCCI secretary Jai Sha. He discussed the developmental activities taken up by ACA in Andhra Pradesh. Sivanath said Dilip Vengsarkar responded positively to the request made for the cricketers exchange programme.

ACA secretary Sana Satish Babu also participated.

sidekick