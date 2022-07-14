Academic Heights school adopts practical orientation to make learning easy

Tirupati: Academic Heights Public School in Tirupati has been giving priority to competency based education rather than the traditional education system. It provides a platform of practical oriented approach which makes the learning easy.

The director of the school M Himasagar Krishna, said that the National Education Policy-2020 focusses more on competency based education which means, skills, ability and knowledge of the individual.

Being knowledgeable is not sufficient but the demonstration of knowledge is more important. The real life application of knowledge assumes significance in this 21st century education.

In the traditional system of education based on ranks the calibre of the students was labelled in a variety of ways.

But in the competency-based education, such labelling has no place but focus on the growth of mindset is important. Under this, by using the right methods everyone can learn the unknown things.

As against the chalk and talk method in teacher-oriented education, the competency based education focusses more on the child centre pedagogy in which the child is involved in the learning process and finally exhibits what he learnt.

Similarly, in the traditional education system, assessment is based on the memorisation and the examinations held once in 2-3 months whereas in the competency-based system, what skills the student learnt and how he is explaining those skills in the real life assumes significance. As such, the competencies of the child will be assessed.

Finally, under proficiency standards, the skill-based analysis will be made like how many skills are tested and what is the standard of each student in each skill. This skill-based reporting will give an idea of the child's growth clearly, Himasagar Krishna said.