ACB arrests lineman while accepting bribe in Kadapa

Kadapa: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Monday arrested a lineman while accepting bribe from a farmer for giving power connection to motor pumpset from transformer.

The accused was identified as SK Khadarvali working as lineman in APSPDCL in Simhadripuram mandal.

According to ACB DSP Conjankashan, a farmer Lokesh Goud of Nidivelagala village of Simhadripuram mandal approached the lineman seeking power connection to his motor pumpset from transformer.

The lineman demanded Rs 4,000 bribe for issuing the connection. Vexed with attitude of lineman, the farmer brought this issue to the notice of ACB officials.

Acting on tip-off, the ACB officials laid trap and detained him while accepting bribe.