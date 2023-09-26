ACB court adjourns hearing on Naidu's bail and custody petition to tomorrow

The ACB court in Tuesday adjourned the hearing on Chandrababu Naidu's bail and custody petition to tomorrow as the the Judge of the court is reportedly said to be on leave and the incharge judge refused to hear the petition.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court is also likely to hear the Special Leave Petition (SLP) regarding the investigation of Chandrababu's petition seeking quash of Skill Development case and remand.

The apex court has agreed to hear the petition and the details regarding the bench that will handle the case will be announced in the evening. The court is learned to have considered the mention memo filed by Chandrababu's lawyers.





Earlier, the ACB court on Monday posted hearing the petition by Andhra Pradesh CID seeking five-day police custody of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, as well as the bail pleas made by the former chief minister to Tuesday.





After the two-day police custody of Naidu ended on Sunday evening, the court had extended his judicial remand till October 5.

On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the TDP chief’s FIR quash petition, prompting Naidu to approach the Supreme Court. Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.















