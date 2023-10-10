ACB Court adjourns hearing on PT warrant petitions against Naidu to tomorrow

The Vijayawada ACB Court has adjouned the hearing of PT warrant petitions in Inner Ring Road and Fibernet cases filed by CID to tomorrow. The ACB court which is supposed to take up the cases today following the dismissal of anticipatory bail petitions in the sane cases has deferred to tomorrow.

Meanwhile, there was a heated arguments in the Supreme Court over Special Leave Petition seeking quashing of the Skill development case. Harish Salve argued on behalf of Chandrababu Naidu while Mukul Rohatgi representing government presented arguments. Currently, the apex court has took lunch break and it is not yet known whether the court continues hearing.



On the other hand, Nara Lokesh has appeared before the CID in inner ring road alignment case and the questioning is going on. the CID officials has given lunch break to Lokesh and will be questioning till evening.