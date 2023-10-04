ACB court adjourns Naidu's bail and custody petition to tomorrow

The ACB court has heard the bail petition and CID custody petitions in the Skill Development case filed by Chandrababu Naidu and CID respectively.

Advocate Pramoda Kumar Dubey from the Supreme Court presented arguments on behalf of Chandrababu who argued that Naidu has no role to play in the project as it was approved by the cabinet while AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy presented arguments on behalf of the government has said that the evidence may be tampered if Naidu is given bail. He urged the court to dismiss the bail petition saying that Naidu has a major role in the scam and amassed public property.

After considering the arguments from both sides, the ACB court has adjourned the hearing until tomorrow.