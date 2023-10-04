Live
- Let’s come together and celebrate the festive season with Amazon.in #KhushiyanApnoKiAurApniBhi
- National Vodka Day: 3 Vodka-Based Cocktail Recipes To Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues
- Why only Sisodia, why not BRS or YCP involved in Liquorgate arrested: CPI
- Talasani condemns Chandrababu’s arrest
- Lovlina Borgohain wins historic silver, Parveen takes bronze and boxers finish Asian Games with five medals
- World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and Interesting Facts
- World Space Week 2023: Celebrate the Cosmos with Kids, Quotes, Movies, and More!
- Citizens demand extension of timings of Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu Park
- Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy, Rankireddy/Shetty only Indians to reach quarters
- Dyson enters Indian wearable market, launches noise-cancelling headphones
Just In
ACB court adjourns Naidu's bail and custody petition to tomorrow
Highlights
The ACB court has heard the bail petition and CID custody petitions in the Skill Development case filed by Chandrababu Naidu and CID respectively.
The ACB court has heard the bail petition and CID custody petitions in the Skill Development case filed by Chandrababu Naidu and CID respectively.
Advocate Pramoda Kumar Dubey from the Supreme Court presented arguments on behalf of Chandrababu who argued that Naidu has no role to play in the project as it was approved by the cabinet while AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy presented arguments on behalf of the government has said that the evidence may be tampered if Naidu is given bail. He urged the court to dismiss the bail petition saying that Naidu has a major role in the scam and amassed public property.
After considering the arguments from both sides, the ACB court has adjourned the hearing until tomorrow.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS