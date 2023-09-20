ACB court adjourns verdict on Naidu's custody petition to Thursday

The hearing on the petition filed by the CID seeking custody of TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu concluded in the Vijayawada ACB court on Wednesday. After hearing the arguments, the judge announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 11:30 am on Thursday.

AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy presented the arguments on behalf of the CID, requesting custody of Chandrababu for five days and stated that the arrest of Chandrababu was made based on substantial evidence. Sudhakar Reddy argued that further investigation is necessary to uncover the conspiracy aspect of the case rather than focusing solely on recovery.

He stated that interrogating Chandrababu fully will reveal more facts, including information about the usage of funds in the Skill case. Sudhakar Reddy emphasized the importance of obtaining comprehensive details of the case.

While Naidu's lawyer Siddhartha Luthra argued that there is no need for the custody saying that the case itself is a false. He said that CID has already questioned Chandrababu.