ACB court begins hearing in Skill development case, arguments on Naidu's bail underway

The Arguments on the Chandrababu's petitions on skill development case have begun in CID court. The judge will also hear arguments on the custody and PT warrant petitions, as well as the bail petition. Chandrababu's lawyer, Pramod Kumar Dubey, is presenting arguments in the court.

The arguments began without the presence of the the Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy.

As he was not present in the court, the public prosecutor sought time till 12.30 pm but the magistrate refused to oblige and started hearing the case. The government lawyrers present in the court are noting down the arguments made by Naidu's legal team.





Chandrababu Naidu's lawyer justice Pramod Kumar Dubey has presented the arguments on the bail petition in the Skill Development case in the ACB Court on Wednesday and claimed that there was no role of Naidu in the Skill Scam case.

In the arguments putforth, the advocate mentioned that the then finance department chief K. Sunita studied the skill development project during her visit to Gujarat and did not raise any objections. He said that there is evidence suggesting that the Siemens project was approved without objection and told the court that Cost Evaluation Committee was responsible for fixing the cost of equipment for the skill project, and Chandrababu was not a part of that committee.

Advocate Dubey also stressed that Chandrababu was arrested without any prior notice, and the investigation was conducted after the arrest. He said that the investigation was carried out in custody for two days, and now there is no need for further custody and urged that the court may grant bail to Naidi. He stated that the Siemens project came into effect only after receiving approval from the cabinet and argued that it is not possible to file a case against Chandrababu for a cabinet decision.