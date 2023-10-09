ACB court dismisses Naidu's bail plea, SC adjourns SLP petition to tomorrow

The Vijayawada ACB Court has dismissed the Chandrababu Naidu's bail and CID custody petition in the AP Skill Development case. The ACB court has heard the petitions in the last week for three days and posted the hearing for today and the verdict was announced.





The supreme court has posted hearing the Special Leave Petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu in the same skill development case to Tuesday.





The Apex court heard the arguments of Chandrababu lawyers for two hours and will hear the arguments of government to be presented by justice Mukul Rohatgi. The arguments were mainly held on the section 17 A.