Live
- CWC unanimously supports idea of caste census, PM Modi incapable of holding census: Rahul
- Hugely popular Kerala Catholic priest slams Pinarayi Vijayan, Govindan for rude behaviour
- Nifty declines on fears of wider conflict between Israel and Hamas
- Satya Dev launches ‘Kismat’ movie first look
- KTR responds to KCR's health, says he is healthy and will come out with a bang
- Bangalore citizens' voice is the voice of the government: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Microsoft plans to launch an AI chip similar to the Nvidia GPU
- American Heart Association proposes adding kidney disease to heart risk
- Savouring the success of ‘Fukrey 3,’ Richa Chadha opens up on her career
- Set up manufacturing under PLI 2.0 for IT hardware, seize the India opportunity: ICEA
Just In
ACB court dismisses Naidu's bail plea, SC adjourns SLP petition to tomorrow
Highlights
The Vijayawada ACB Court has dismissed the Chandrababu Naidu's bail and CID custody petition in the AP Skill Development case.
The Vijayawada ACB Court has dismissed the Chandrababu Naidu's bail and CID custody petition in the AP Skill Development case. The ACB court has heard the petitions in the last week for three days and posted the hearing for today and the verdict was announced.
The supreme court has posted hearing the Special Leave Petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu in the same skill development case to Tuesday.
The Apex court heard the arguments of Chandrababu lawyers for two hours and will hear the arguments of government to be presented by justice Mukul Rohatgi. The arguments were mainly held on the section 17 A.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS