ACB court orders 14 days remand for Chandrababu
Putting and end to high level anxiety over the arrest of Chandrababu, the ACB court today delivered judgement ordering 14 days remand to Chandrababu.

Vijayawada: Putting and end to high level anxiety over the arrest of Chandrababu, the ACB court today delivered judgement ordering 14 days remand to Chandrababu. Chandrababu will be sent to Rajahmundry central jail.

