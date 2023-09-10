Live
- TDP leaders still under house arrest
- BRO to construct world's highest fighter airfield in Ladakh's Nyoma
- PM Modi and French President Macron hold bilateral talks
- AP police beef up security in run-up to court judgment on TDP chief
- Several voices rise in support of TDP chief, protest against his arrest in alleged multi-crore corruption case
- PM Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the President of Brazil Lula da Silva
- PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Netherlands PM
- Chandrababu Naidu sent to judicial custody till September 22
- Nara Chandrababu Naidu likely to send to SIT office
- 'Roadies’ reveals its biggest twist yet as an entire gang dissolves
Just In
ACB court orders 14 days remand for Chandrababu
Highlights
Putting and end to high level anxiety over the arrest of Chandrababu, the ACB court today delivered judgement ordering 14 days remand to Chandrababu.
Vijayawada: Putting and end to high level anxiety over the arrest of Chandrababu, the ACB court today delivered judgement ordering 14 days remand to Chandrababu. Chandrababu will be sent to Rajahmundry central jail.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS