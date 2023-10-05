ACB court to begin hearing Naidu's bail petition in a while, AAG Ponnavolu arrives at court

The Anti Corruption Bureau Court will continue hearing on the bail and custody bail petition of Chandrababu Naidu in a short while. AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy representing CID has arrived at the court while the advocates of Chandrababu are yet to reach the court.



The Court which heard the arguments on both sides yesterday has posted hearing for today as the court time is over. The CID advocate urged the court to dismiss the bail petition and asked to grant CID custody to Naidu for five days. He said there are evidence regarding the corruption and told the court that the evidence may be tampered if Naidu granted bail.



Advocate Siddharth Agarwal made arguments on behalf of the Chandrababu denied role of latter in the court.