ACB officers in disguise raid Anantapur Market Yard

Anantapur: In a dramatic turn of events, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, dressed in lungis, old shirts, and towels around their necks, entered the Anantapur market yard in disguise to investigate allegations of corruption.

Initially mistaken for cattle traders, their true identity surprised everyone once revealed.

Following multiple complaints of irregularities in the market yard operations, the ACB conducted surprise checks on the premises. The officials inspected office records and found evidence of serious violations. Large-scale corruption was allegedly taking place during the sheep and cattle sales, especially on weekends. The ACB team seized unauthorised cash and bill books from employees, indicating revenue leakage from the market yard.

Officials found discrepancies of around ₹30,000 in billing records and questioned supervisors and staff about the irregularities.

The operation was prompted by several WhatsApp complaints sent directly to the ACB Director General, alleging unreceipted fee collections and systematic malpractice by the market committee.

In response, the officers chose to go undercover to observe real-time illegal activities and crack down on the culprits.

The ACB is expected to file detailed reports and initiate further legal action against those involved.