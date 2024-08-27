ACB sleuths raid Mining Dy Director office

Nellore: Anti Corruption Bureau officials led by DSP Sirisha have conducted raids on the Deputy Director of Mining office in the city late on Monday.

On the occasion, the officials have seized several files related to transportation of sand and quartz, sales and stock details in thedepots.

It is learnt that the ACB sleuths have questioned mining deputy director Srinivasa Rao on sand stocks between 2019 and 2024.

It may be recalled that recently Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy have lodged complaints on illegal digging and transportation of sand from several parts of the district to other places.

In the wake of complaints received from the people’s representatives, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered a CID inquiry on the issue. As part of the initiative, ACB conducted raids on Monday.