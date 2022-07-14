Accentuating pre-primary education, the Kindertown perspective

At Kindertown, they believe that preschool is powerful if done right. Here's how: low-quality pre-school programme can be worse than useless, but high-quality ones have the potential to change lives.

Kindertown is a one-of-a-kind Preschool and Daycare facility in Ramnagar, Anantapur, aimed at providing quality education and childcare through the approach of multiple-intelligence and activity-based learning. The focus of this preschool is to create a knowledgeable community of skilled pre-primary teachers, while providing exceptional quality early childhood education and daycare services at reasonable charges.

Kindertown's post-Covid new classroom structures utilise 'Safe Play Stations' where teachers ensure that children practise social distancing while still engaging in educational and social activities. There is an increased focus on play and activity-based learning, celebration of festivals and events, field trips, etc., A learning environment that is not necessarily the ABCs and 123s, but is also the learning of values.

The learning of honesty, respect, self–reliance, own potential, self-discipline and moderation, the values of being dependable, lovable, kind and friendly are the values of giving.

For teachers and caretakers, it is a fun-filled, positive work environment, full of laughter & innocent smiles where not a day goes by without learning something new. Working at Kindertown helps teachers enhance their skills, be a leader and continuously grow. Kindertown's goals are to provide a safe and nurturing learning environment with a proper approach to discipline, and to foster unconditional love.

Kindertown facilities include qualified teachers, indoor and outdoor play/activity space and materials, free trials, potty training by experts, activity classes (like crafts, painting, pottery), daily/ monthly/weekly report, weekend childcare, transport-pick up and drop extended hours, eal assistance, CCTV camera, emergency services (first aid/doctor), etc.,