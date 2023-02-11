  • Menu
Accident at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Highlights

An accident occurred on Saturday when a ladle carrying liquid steel spilled on the ground at the Steel Melting Ship-2 in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Visakhapatnam: An accident occurred on Saturday when a ladle carrying liquid steel spilled on the ground at the Steel Melting Ship-2 in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Due to the accident, nine workers were seriously injured.

According to preliminary information, one DGM, two permanent employees and six contract workers were among the injured.

The management has shifted the victims to Visakha General Hospital for treatment.

