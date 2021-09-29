Accident-Free Day observed in East Godavari district

Kakinada: East Godavari district police observed Accident-Free Day on Tuesday.

Under the initiative, road accidents on national and state highways in the district will be prevented. As part of the programme, the police created awareness among the people violating the rules on the national and state highways. The police from every police station in the district camped at the black spots, accident-prone areas in their respective areas. By conducting these programmes, the rate of accidents has considerably reduced and the people are happy about it.

SP Ravindranath Babu said that the special drive will be conducted two days in a week on every Tuesday and Saturday and all the police personnel move to the accident-prone areas. He said that by conducting the Accident Free Day programmes, the number of accidents would surely come down and people can drive and move freely without the danger of accidents.

He also instructed the officials to make the district as accident free district. He said that to avoid accidents at night because of the drowsiness of the drivers they are practicing 'stop, wash and go' programmes on the national highway. The police personnel appealed to the drivers of heavy vehicles to stop for a moment and wash their faces before proceeding again on the national highways.

As part of the drive, driving without seat belts, high-speed, triple riding, drunk driving, minor driving, overloading, etc are punishable by fines for non-compliance with the Motor Vehicle Act.