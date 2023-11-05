Live
Accident-free journeys a priority: DTC Suseela
Ongole: Prakasam district deputy transport commissioner R Suseela said special focus is being laid on accident-free journeys in the district.
She said they were stepping up enforcement and fines for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act would be higher. She advised people to have valid documents ready and wear helmets or seat belts while driving in the city or on the highways.
Addressing media at her office on Saturday, the DTC said that they are sending driving licences issued by July 25 through post, and stopped printing for licences issued after July 25 as the government changed the system. She said they already achieved 120 per cent target in enforcement, standing 3rd in the region and 9th position in state.
