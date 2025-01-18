Accountability in revenue services stressed

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi directed officials and staff to ensure accountability while delivering revenue services.

She conducted a review meeting with district revenue officials on Friday at the Collectorate conference hall, emphasising the need to resolve public grievances promptly.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Prashanthi stated that revenue-related petitions submitted by citizens must be addressed swiftly. She noted that a majority of these petitions pertain to mutations (1,079 cases), income corrections in revenue records (879 cases), issuance of SLA (Revenue) certificates (835 cases), amendments in ROR data (334 cases) and service-related issues of revenue employees such as increment approvals, promotion requests and medical reimbursement claims (319 cases).

The Collector also mentioned that several petitions had been reopened for resolution, including cases related to revenue record amendments (15), complaints against employees (12), delays in certificate issuance (7), compensation for acquired land (8), and land acquisition proceedings (7).

She instructed revenue divisional officers to conduct daily reviews of petition resolution efforts by tahsildars and stressed the importance of quick and effective action, as both the Chief Minister’s office and Ministers have stressed the need to resolve public grievances promptly.

Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu noted that many of the petitioners seeking solutions are elderly citizens and urged the staff to treat them with kindness and care.

He also insisted on direct monitoring of grievance redressal mechanisms at the mandal level by revenue divisional officers.

District revenue officer T Seetharama Murthy, RDOs R Krishna Naik and Rani Sushmitha, administrative officer Ali, tahsildars and other Collectorate staff participated in this meeting.