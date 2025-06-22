Achieve complete health through yoga

Hindupur: “Focuson your breath and practice yoga daily to attain complete health,” urged Sri Sathya Sai District Collector TS Chetan, speaking at the Yogandhra programme held at MGM Grounds in Hindupur as part of the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations.

The event saw participation from SP Ratna, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, yoga gurus, and numerous public representatives and citizens. Addressing the gathering, he said that International Yoga Day, celebrated globally on June 21, is a source of pride for both India and the world.

He described yoga not just as a symbol of Indian heritage but as a pathway to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

He encouraged everyone to integrate yoga into their daily routine, highlighting that even 30 minutes of daily yoga at home could enhance physical health and mental peace.

He praised the youth and the public for their enthusiastic participation and noted that such interest would spread awareness about health and well-being.

“A society that practices yoga every day will be a healthy society,” he remarked.

The State Government has been actively promoting yoga awareness through the month-long Yogandhra Mahotsavam, conducted from May 21 to June 21, across Dharmavaram, Kadiri, Penukonda, Lepakshi,and other locations with theme-based yoga sessions.

These were organised in collaboration with the AYUSH and Health Departments, reaching from district-level centers to rural areas. He thanked everyone involved in making the month-long celebrations a grand success. As part of the International Yoga Day celebrations, certificates and mementos were awarded to district and state-level winners of yoga competitions by the Collector.

Dignitaries and participants also took part in the Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra initiative by planting saplings.

The event witnessed large participation from local leaders and officials, including Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, Municipal Chairman Ramesh, Penukonda RDO Anand Kumar, DMHO Fairoza Begum, Municipal Commissioner Mallikharjuna, TDP District President Vadde Anjanappa, as well as students, yoga instructors, and the general public.