Achieve housing targets by November end: Civic chief Aruna

Chittoor: The government has issued clear cut instructions to speed up the construction of houses under housing programme and achieve the prescribed targets on or before November 30. Disclosing this at a high-level review meeting held at municipal corporation conference hall here on Sunday, Municipal Commissioner J Aruna instructed the officials of various departments to strive for completing the houses without any lapse.

After reviewing the progress of construction of houses under Jagananna Housing Colonies, the Commissioner reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the housing prestigious. Pointing out that still some of the beneficiaries were trailing behind in constructing their houses due to various reasons, she suggested the officials concerned to create awareness among them and to ensure that all the beneficiaries will construct their houses.

The civic chief directed the officials to upload the details of the progress of housing construction every day. She ordered the Sachivalayam staff to keep a special watch over the supply of drinking water in the city, besides initiating property tax collection. Housing department officials, nodal officers, ward admins and others attended the meeting.