Achieve housing targets, minister tells officials

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing K Parthasarathy directed the officials to focus on achieving housing targets in 100 days.

Conducting a teleconference with officials on housing on Sunday, the Minister said the construction of 21 lakh houses was taken up in the State and seven lakh houses have been completed so far. Officials should take the initiative to complete construction of remaining houses by March 2025. He said priority should be given to provide infrastructure in housing colonies.

The Minister said that by working in coordination with officials of other departments, laying of roads and supplying of drinking water scheme should be completed. He said in rural areas the works taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission should be completed.

Parthasarathy lauded the services rendered by the housing department staff in implementing the flood relief measures.