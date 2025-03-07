Gadwal Remembers Labor Leader Balgopal Reddy on His Second Death Anniversary

Gawal: Labor leader Balgopal Reddy's contributions to the welfare of workers and the development of the Gadwal region are unforgettable, said AITUC district president B. Anjaneyulu. On the occasion of his second death anniversary, a tribute event was held at Nallakunta Hamali Adda in Gadwal town under the auspices of the AITUC Hamali Association, led by its president Ranganna. Leaders and activists paid floral tributes to Balgopal Reddy’s portrait and recalled his relentless struggles for labor rights.

BRS state leader Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu stated that Balgopal Reddy consistently fought for the welfare of the people of Gadwal. Senior Citizen Forum leader Mohan Rao emphasized that there was no movement in Gadwal in which Balgopal Reddy was not involved. He was always at the forefront of labor movements and local development efforts, and his absence is an irreplaceable loss, they said.

Various leaders, including AITUC district president B. Anjaneyulu, TPF state president Prabhakar, SC/ST Teachers’ Association leader R. Mohan, and AITUC organizing secretary Ranganna, participated in the event and addressed the gathering. They recalled that Balgopal Reddy was a fearless leader who could question anyone, regardless of their position. His selfless service to labor rights and his unwavering commitment to movements in Gadwal were praised.

The speakers urged everyone to continue his legacy and strive towards his vision. They emphasized that the best tribute to Balgopal Reddy would be to carry forward his fight for workers’ rights and social justice. Leaders including Valluru Venkatarami Reddy from the Farmers’ Association, T.G. Raju, TPF Naganna, AISF Praveen, and Hamali Association leaders Narayana, Raju, Venkataramulu, Ravi, and Mastan also participated in the program.

The event concluded with a collective resolve to uphold Balgopal Reddy’s ideals and continue the struggle for labor rights and regional development in Gadwal.