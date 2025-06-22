Achievement belongs to every citizen, says Andhra CM over record-breaking Yoga event

Amaravati: After the Yogandhra event at Visakhapatnam on the 11th International Day of Yoga created a new Guinness Book of World Record, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said this achievement belongs to every citizen of Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 3,00,105 people participated in the event organised by the Government of India. This set the record for the largest yoga lesson ever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the event by performing the Common Yoga Protocol with the participants at the RK Beach.

He was joined by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, and Central and state ministers.

The event was held on a 28-km stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram. It broke the record set in 2023 in Surat, which hosted a Yoga session with 1.47 lakh participants at one location.

Reacting to a tweet by Guinness World Records on Sunday, Chief Minister Naidu posted that this achievement belongs to every citizen of Andhra Pradesh.

“I thank each and every one of you who made this possible. Your enthusiasm and dedication have been truly inspiring. This record shows what we can accomplish when we unite with a purpose. Congratulations to everyone!” wrote Naidu.

“And we did it! Heartfelt thanks to all the participants, TDP leaders and cadre, government officials, and everyone who contributed to achieving this remarkable feat,” posted Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh.

The event marked the culmination of Yogandhra, a month-long initiative by the state government to create public awareness.

The programme began at 6.30 a.m. on Saturday, but participants had started arriving as early as 2 a.m.

According to officials, a QR code-based tracking system set a new standard for crowd management and real-time attendance accuracy.

A day before the main event, Visakhapatnam set another Guinness World Record for the largest synchronised Surya Namaskar with 22,122 tribal students performing together.

Additionally, the state achieved 21 recognitions in the World Book of Records, showcasing its organisational excellence and public enthusiasm.

Nine Indian Naval warships participated in the main event, symbolising national unity and pride.