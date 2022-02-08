Achievement in sports gives good career too: Minister Vellampalli

Vijayawada: Achievement in sports will pave way for a bright career in life too, stated Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas, while congratulating the girls' team from West Assembly constituency in the city on Monday. The team won 10 gold medals in the CM Cup district-level boxing championship held at Andhra Loyola College on Sunday.

The Minister said that the State government has been encouraging sports in a big way by giving awards and employment, if the sportspersons achieve national and international titles. He exhorted the youth of the city to excel in sports instead of wasting time.

The Minister said that it needs a lot of courage and guts to participate in boxing competitions and these girls showed their grit and determination to win gold medals.

Minister Srinivas congratulated best boxer Nikkhita and other winners Pranati Reddy, Jahnavi, Soumyasri, Satya Hasini, Sravani, Siri, Nagasai Jyoti, Srilata and Bangaram.

Most of these winners are students of SKPVV Hindu High school.

Corporators Mahadevu Appaji and Marupilla Rajesh, SKPVV Hindu High school headmaster K Srinivasa Rao, physical training teacher MV Satyaprasad and others were present on the occasion.