Action plan sought for heart transplantations in Hrudayalaya

Tirupati : Special chief secretary, CMO, Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, urged TTD officials to prepare an action plan for carrying out heart transplantation operations also at Sri Padmavati Hrudayalaya Paediatric Hospital here in the next three months.

He was interacting via virtual platform from his office in Tadepalli with TTD top officials, including executive officer A V Dharma Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, FACAO Balaji, chief engineer Nageswar Rao and others on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Reddy said that the children's hospital got up with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's special focus and in the last six months, 400 heart surgeries at the rate of 20 operations per week were done benefiting poor families. He urged officials to step up activities to complete the ongoing development works in the new building of the hospital.

The former TTD EO has also said TTD should take lead to set up a model desi cow breeding centre with the coordination of all Goshalas across the state making them as satellite Goshalas integrating them with TTD SV Goshala at Tirupati and instructed officials to complete the plan to gather desi cows from all over country by December this year so as to provide 4,000 litre of milk and ghee required for Srivari temple and also speed up works in setting up ghee making Plant.

Among others, he also advised TTD officials to donate cows to organic farmers and avoid sending animals to abattoirs, launch production at Ayurveda pharmacy by August 15, provide 20 per cent discounts on sale of TTD Panchagavya products to boost up the sale, sell TTD products online and also complete fodder plant at SV Goshala on war footing. In order to conserve energy, Dr Reddy also asked TTD officials for setting up meters at all rest houses in Tirumala and the TTD engineering department should adopt the Mbook system at the earliest. He instructed officials to speed up design work for construction of Srivari temple at Mumbai, achieve NAAC recognition to TTD colleges, complete student information system app, process house site allotment for TTD employees by depositing required funds with government.