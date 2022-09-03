  • Menu
Action plan to be readied to develop KGH

District Collector A Mallikarjuna at the review meeting held with King George Hospital personnel and other officials in Visakhapatnam on Friday
Highlights

District Collector A Mallikarjuna directed the authorities concerned to prepare an action plan to develop King George Hospital (KGH).

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna directed the authorities concerned to prepare an action plan to develop King George Hospital (KGH). Holding a hospital development committee meeting at KGH here on Friday, the Collector said required infrastructure has to be made available at the hospital to provide better treatment to the poor.

He said a separate group would be formed with the HoDs of the hospital to monitor the development time to time and identify the lapses present. Earlier, Mallikarjuna held a meeting with the HoDs. He said a number of facilities were provided in the hospital in recent times.

As part of the meeting, KGH Superintendent P Mythili briefed the committee on the agenda points. She mentioned that a task force was formed to curb the corruption at the gynaecology ward and mortuary.

GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, District Medical and Health Officer K Vijaya Lakshmi, committee members Kumar Raja, Anand Singh, paramedics, doctors, employees and others were present.

