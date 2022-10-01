Actor Pruthviraj gets a shocker from Court, asks him to pay Rs 8L every month to wife

Vijayawada: A Family Court Judge U Indira Priyadarshini on Saturday directed Tollywood actor Prudhviraj Balireddy to pay Rs 8 lakh as monthly maintenance to his wife. The actor, who hails from Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district got married to Srilakshmi of Vijayawada in 1984. The couple blessed with a daughter and son.

Srilakshmi filed a petition in the family Court on January 10, 2017, after actor asked her to break relationship with him and leave from his house on April 5, 2016. In the petition, she said that Prudhviraj used to stay with her at in-law's house in Vijayawada after the marriage. "My parents bore all his travel expenses whenever actor used to go to Chennai from Vijayawada to act in movies," she stated.

The victim sought monthly maintenance as her husband is earning Rs 30 lakhs every month by acting in movies and TV serials. In the verdict, the family court instructed Prudhviraj to pay Rs 8 lakh every month from the day of filing petition. Recently, the actor quit the YSRCP and joined Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena.