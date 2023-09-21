Live
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Clash Over OBC Representation And Women's Reservation Bill
- Flipkart Big Billion Days coming soon: Find Details
- AP State Cabinet approves Bill to implement GPS
- AP Council rejects motions of TDP, PDF MLCs
- Vijayawada: IB delegation visits Bloomingdale school
- Heavy rains in Telangana for next two days, predicts IMD
- ACB court to pronounce verdict on Chandrababu custody petition
- KGH gears up to face deadly Nipah virus: Superintendent
- Hyderabad: Renovated Dr Aziz A Jamaluddin Computer Centre inaugurated
- Rangareddy: International conference addresses global soil degradation crisis
Actor Raja joins Congress
Vijayawada: Actor turned Pastor Raja joined Congress party in the presence of APCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju at APCC office Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Wednesday. Party working president Sunkara Padmasri, Kolanukonda Sivaji, city Congress president N Narasimha Rao, Khaja Mohiddin and others were present on the occasion.
Later, Raja said that he supports secular Congress party and said Rahul Gandhi came forward to condemn the heinous crimes in Manipur. He said only the Congress party can do justice to all people of India. Social activist Murari of Vizag also joined the Congress party.
