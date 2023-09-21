Actor Raja joins Congress

Vijayawada: Actor turned Pastor Raja joined Congress party in the presence of APCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju at APCC office Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Wednesday. Party working president Sunkara Padmasri, Kolanukonda Sivaji, city Congress president N Narasimha Rao, Khaja Mohiddin and others were present on the occasion.

Later, Raja said that he supports secular Congress party and said Rahul Gandhi came forward to condemn the heinous crimes in Manipur. He said only the Congress party can do justice to all people of India. Social activist Murari of Vizag also joined the Congress party.