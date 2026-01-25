Actress Sreeleela’s dance performance spl attraction

Narasaraopet: Popular film actress Sreeleela dance performances became a special attraction at the ‘Jubilation 2K26’ event held at Narasaraopeta Engineering College on Saturday.

Her dance performance created a buzz. Later, she distributed prizes to winners of sports competitions and students who excelled in academic performance. She participated in the “Jubilation 2K26”, a National Level Techno, Managix, Cultural & Inter-Collegiate Sports Fest, held at Narasaraopeta Engineering College in Narasaraopet on Saturday.

Additionally, a live concert conducted by renowned singer Sameera Bharadwaj, along with her team, enthralled the audience. The energetic and entertaining performances by singer Madduri Hemanth further added joy and excitement among the students.

Narasaraopeta Engineering College, chairman Mittapalli Venkata Koteswara Rao, vice chairman Mittapalli Chakravarthi, secretary Ramesh Babu ,special guests from the NEC group of colleges, Mittapalli Bhima Venkata Satyanarayana and Mittapalli Kishore Babu, were present.