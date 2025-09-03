Adani Gangavaram Port sets new benchmark

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port has set a new operational record by handling 66 vessels in August, the highest-ever in a single month.

This milestone surpasses the port’s previous record of 61 vessels handled in January 2024, further cementing its position as a premier maritime gateway on India’s east coast. The achievement highlights the trust of shipping lines, cargo owners and trade partners, who rely on AGPL’s world-class infrastructure and scalable logistics solutions. With facilities designed to handle containers, bulk and break-bulk cargo, the port continues to expand its role as a critical enabler of trade and economic growth in the region. The record achievement reflects a series of strategic enhancements and operational efficiencies, including streamlined scheduling, robust planning and seamless coordination across marine, logistics and terminal teams.

Terming the record-breaking achievement as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited officials said, “We are committed to setting new benchmarks in maritime logistics and delivering integrated, sustainable and future-ready port operations.” They further informed that round-the-clock operations and a strong customer-first approach enabled smooth cargo movement and rapid vessel turnaround.