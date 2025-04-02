Live
- Nara Lokesh to Inaugurate Biogas Plant in Kanigiri, Prakasam District
- Trump will address ‘decades of unfair trade’ with reciprocal tariffs
- Protest at Jantar Mantar today seeking Telangana BC quota Bill implementation
- Worshiping Maa Ambe during Navratri makes all devotees emotional: PM Modi
- Send report immediately on Kancha Gachibowli lands, orders Union Ministry
- Naupada-Paralakhemundi rail line of PLR completes 125 years
- UoH land row echoes in Parl
- Cong MLC slams KTR’s double standards over UoH protest
- Fire breaks out in shopping mall
- KTR tears into Cong over demolitions
Adani Port inducts two new locomotives
- To enhance vessel productivity, two additional cranes have been commissioned in the previous quarter
- This strategic enhancement aligns with the port’s commitment towards establishing a seamless logistics network
Visakhapatnam: In a significant step taken to increase the port’s capacity and productivity, Adani Gangavaram Port on Tuesday announced the addition of two new WDG3A locomotives to its railway infrastructure.
This strategic enhancement aligns with the port’s commitment towards establishing a seamless logistics network that supports rapid and efficient cargo movement across the region.
As part of the ongoing efforts to enhance capacity and productivity at the port which includes upgrades to its railway network, enhanced cargo handling facilities and expansion of storage and warehousing solutions, these initiatives are designed to support the growing demands of the region’s logistics needs and improve the rail infrastructure within the port.
To enhance vessel productivity, two additional cranes have been commissioned in the previous quarter. The port has surpassed its previous records in its marine, railway, road and conveyor facilities by the focus and investment in infrastructure made in cargo handling and railway facilities.
Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management mentioned, “The port offers substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and an evacuation system with a faster turnaround time and delivery, deriving trade benefits of modern deep-water infrastructure.”