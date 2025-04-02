Adani Port inducts two new locomotives

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step taken to increase the port’s capacity and productivity, Adani Gangavaram Port on Tuesday announced the addition of two new WDG3A locomotives to its railway infrastructure.

This strategic enhancement aligns with the port’s commitment towards establishing a seamless logistics network that supports rapid and efficient cargo movement across the region.

As part of the ongoing efforts to enhance capacity and productivity at the port which includes upgrades to its railway network, enhanced cargo handling facilities and expansion of storage and warehousing solutions, these initiatives are designed to support the growing demands of the region’s logistics needs and improve the rail infrastructure within the port.

To enhance vessel productivity, two additional cranes have been commissioned in the previous quarter. The port has surpassed its previous records in its marine, railway, road and conveyor facilities by the focus and investment in infrastructure made in cargo handling and railway facilities.

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management mentioned, “The port offers substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and an evacuation system with a faster turnaround time and delivery, deriving trade benefits of modern deep-water infrastructure.”