  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Adari Anand Kumar kickstarts election campaign

Adari Anand Kumar kickstarts election campaign
x
Highlights

YSRCP Visakahapatnam West Constituency Coordinator Adari Anand Kumar has kicked off his election campaign with full fervor and enthusiasm.

YSRCP Visakahapatnam West Constituency Coordinator Adari Anand Kumar has kicked off his election campaign with full fervor and enthusiasm. Along with his team members, he visited the Erni Mamba temple in Gnanapuram to seek the blessings for the upcoming elections.

The campaign then moved to the 40 Ward AKC Colony in the constituency area where Mr. Adari Anand Kumar was warmly welcomed by the women with garlands. The local people and women expressed their respect for him as he explained the development and welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Adari Anand Kumar urged the residents to give him a chance in the upcoming elections to showcase the growth and development in the constituency. The campaign saw the participation of corporators, ward presidents, party leaders, and supporters in large numbers.

If elected, Mr. Adari Anand Kumar promises to bring about significant changes and improvements in the constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X