Adari Anand Kumar kickstarts election campaign

YSRCP Visakahapatnam West Constituency Coordinator Adari Anand Kumar has kicked off his election campaign with full fervor and enthusiasm. Along with his team members, he visited the Erni Mamba temple in Gnanapuram to seek the blessings for the upcoming elections.

The campaign then moved to the 40 Ward AKC Colony in the constituency area where Mr. Adari Anand Kumar was warmly welcomed by the women with garlands. The local people and women expressed their respect for him as he explained the development and welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Adari Anand Kumar urged the residents to give him a chance in the upcoming elections to showcase the growth and development in the constituency. The campaign saw the participation of corporators, ward presidents, party leaders, and supporters in large numbers.

If elected, Mr. Adari Anand Kumar promises to bring about significant changes and improvements in the constituency.